One Dead Following Semi Truck Rollove...

One Dead Following Semi Truck Rollover On Highway 22 Near Charleston

Troopers said the driver of the semi was driving toward Fort Smith when he rolled his truck into the eastbound lane shortly before 6 a.m. Friday near the Franklin/Sebastian County line. Following the rollover, a pickup driving toward Charleston clipped the back of the semi truck.

