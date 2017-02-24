Men cited in mosque vandalism

Men cited in mosque vandalism

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NWAonline

Three men were accused Thursday of vandalizing a mosque last fall by spray painting anti-Islamic and vulgar messages on the building and signs. A news release from Sebastian County Prosecuting Attorney Daniel Shue said Abraham Kendall Davis, Craig Alexander Wigginton and Ezra Nathaniel Pedraza, all of Fort Smith, were charged in Circuit Court with first-degree criminal mischief, a felony.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Smith Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Metal Detecting in Fort Smith 9 hr thunderdownunder28 1
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 10 hr mayfly 33,879
Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15) Wed justthefacts 29
Van Buren First Assembly pastor is a fake! (Jun '15) Feb 21 IamIamIam 4
News The Growing Threat From The Fort Smith Police C... (Jan '14) Feb 15 Copsrqueer 20
Is The Van Buren Police Department supported by... (Feb '12) Feb 10 Pigs r crooks 6
local nude snapchatting (Nov '14) Feb 10 Yankerhater 2
See all Fort Smith Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Smith Forum Now

Fort Smith Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Smith Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Sudan
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Fort Smith, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,426 • Total comments across all topics: 279,108,032

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC