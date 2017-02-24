Men cited in mosque vandalism
Three men were accused Thursday of vandalizing a mosque last fall by spray painting anti-Islamic and vulgar messages on the building and signs. A news release from Sebastian County Prosecuting Attorney Daniel Shue said Abraham Kendall Davis, Craig Alexander Wigginton and Ezra Nathaniel Pedraza, all of Fort Smith, were charged in Circuit Court with first-degree criminal mischief, a felony.
