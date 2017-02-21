Meet the Artist: James Anderson
Mena Art Gallery's featured artist for March will be James Anderson, a photographer from Van Buren. Jim is a retired school teacher who taught and coached in Poteau, Oklahoma for 30 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mena Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Smith Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|2 hr
|Now_What-
|33,900
|local nude snapchatting (Nov '14)
|Sat
|FishingGal
|3
|Man Has Arm Cut Off By Train But Demands Glass ... (Nov '07)
|Feb 24
|Phartozoa
|47
|Metal Detecting in Fort Smith
|Feb 23
|thunderdownunder28
|1
|Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15)
|Feb 22
|justthefacts
|29
|Van Buren First Assembly pastor is a fake! (Jun '15)
|Feb 21
|IamIamIam
|4
|The Growing Threat From The Fort Smith Police C... (Jan '14)
|Feb 15
|Copsrqueer
|20
Find what you want!
Search Fort Smith Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC