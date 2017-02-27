Man with car trouble shot dead in Ark...

Man with car trouble shot dead in Arkansas parking lot, witnesses tell police; 1 arrested

8 hrs ago

Fort Smith police have arrested a 25-year-old man in a fatal shooting that happened early Tuesday, according to a news release. Police say Jeremy Delaxander Palmer shot Jason Thomas, 35, in the head around 12:40 a.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of a Fort Smith apartment complex.

