Man with car trouble shot dead in Arkansas parking lot, witnesses tell police; 1 arrested
Fort Smith police have arrested a 25-year-old man in a fatal shooting that happened early Tuesday, according to a news release. Police say Jeremy Delaxander Palmer shot Jason Thomas, 35, in the head around 12:40 a.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of a Fort Smith apartment complex.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Smith Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|4 hr
|Sick Of Leftist Scum
|33,910
|Prostitutes?
|Mon
|FishingGal
|1
|local nude snapchatting (Nov '14)
|Feb 25
|FishingGal
|3
|Man Has Arm Cut Off By Train But Demands Glass ... (Nov '07)
|Feb 24
|Phartozoa
|47
|Metal Detecting in Fort Smith
|Feb 23
|thunderdownunder28
|1
|Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15)
|Feb 22
|justthefacts
|29
|Van Buren First Assembly pastor is a fake! (Jun '15)
|Feb 21
|IamIamIam
|4
Find what you want!
Search Fort Smith Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC