Man Sentenced To More Than 10 Years In Prison For Meth Distribution In Arkansas And Missouri

A man has been sentenced in federal court for distributing methamphetamine in Missouri and Arkansas, according to the U.S. District Court in Fort Smith. Kenneth Goff, 45, of Kansas City, Mo., was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Fort Smith.

