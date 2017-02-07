Locals launch 'Simple Loose Leaf' tea subscription service in Fayetteville
There's a new subscription service that will send unique loose leaf teas to your door every month, and it happens to be based right here in Fayetteville. Simple Loose Leaf is a project by brothers Andrew and Nicholas Flocks, who started the company last year simply because they wanted it to exist.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.
Add your comments below
Fort Smith Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|22 hr
|BARNEYII
|33,673
|The Growing Threat From The Fort Smith Police C... (Jan '14)
|Mon
|Theo
|18
|Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15)
|Jan 31
|Truthbetold
|28
|Anybody know
|Jan 29
|Sketchyfolks
|1
|Morgan Nick Abduction and Cover Up (Aug '16)
|Jan 23
|Truth
|21
|B-12 shots with fat burner (Aug '07)
|Jan 18
|Candra
|23
|Morgan Nick- phone calls (Jul '16)
|Jan 12
|FindingSeekingKno...
|23
Find what you want!
Search Fort Smith Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC