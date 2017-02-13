Local students to perform in 'Lysistr...

Local students to perform in 'Lysistrata'

Several LeFlore County natives will perform in one of the oldest written comedies in the world - "and still one of the funniest", according to a University of Arkansas-Fort Smith official - at the UAFS campus this February. The UAFS theatre program will perform "Lysistrata" at the Breedlove Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23-25 and 27-28.

