Local students to perform in 'Lysistrata'

Several LeFlore County natives will perform in one of the oldest written comedies in the world - "and still one of the funniest", according to a University of Arkansas-Fort Smith official - at the UAFS campus this February. The UAFS theatre program will perform "Lysistrata" at the Breedlove Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23-25 and 27-28.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Poteau Daily News & Sun.