Local Home Care Provider Surprises Se...

Local Home Care Provider Surprises Senior Citizen With Valentine

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

During the week before Valentine's Day, local caregivers from Visiting Angels, the nation's largest in-home senior care provider, will surprise seniors in the are with flowers. The Visiting Angels are calling them "Blossoms of Love", because it's been proved that flowers can change moods.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Smith Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 13 hr BARNEYII 33,673
News The Growing Threat From The Fort Smith Police C... (Jan '14) Mon Theo 18
Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15) Jan 31 Truthbetold 28
Anybody know Jan 29 Sketchyfolks 1
Morgan Nick Abduction and Cover Up (Aug '16) Jan 23 Truth 21
B-12 shots with fat burner (Aug '07) Jan 18 Candra 23
Morgan Nick- phone calls (Jul '16) Jan 12 FindingSeekingKno... 23
See all Fort Smith Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Smith Forum Now

Fort Smith Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Smith Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Gunman
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Kanye West
  5. Afghanistan
 

Fort Smith, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,678 • Total comments across all topics: 278,666,734

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC