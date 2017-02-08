Local Home Care Provider Surprises Senior Citizen With Valentine
During the week before Valentine's Day, local caregivers from Visiting Angels, the nation's largest in-home senior care provider, will surprise seniors in the are with flowers. The Visiting Angels are calling them "Blossoms of Love", because it's been proved that flowers can change moods.
