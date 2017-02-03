'Giving Tree' Unveiled At Local Clinic
Five Northside High School students worked together to complete the beautiful work known as 'The Giving Tree' housed inside the Good Samaritan Clinic in Fort Smith. Tim Hearn, Good Samaritan Clinic's Chairman of the Board, said, "This will be a growing tree.
