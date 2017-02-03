Garrett's Blog: Dry Conditions Continue Into Weekend
This picture is from Larry Wolfrum in Lake Ludwig out towards Clarksville, Arkansas. He said the area they're standing is usually above his head when the lake is full! The latest drought monitor continues to show "Extreme Drought" conditions from the Fort Smith area east into the River Valley.
