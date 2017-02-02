Fort Smith School Board Rejects Lawsuit Settlement
The Fort Smith school board has decided to not settle a lawsuit filed for an alleged violation of state law. "We didn't agree with the terms," board president Deanie Mehl said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Smith Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|3 hr
|SSOB
|33,621
|Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15)
|Jan 31
|Truthbetold
|28
|Anybody know
|Jan 29
|Sketchyfolks
|1
|Morgan Nick Abduction and Cover Up (Aug '16)
|Jan 23
|Truth
|21
|The Growing Threat From The Fort Smith Police C... (Jan '14)
|Jan 18
|silence do good
|17
|B-12 shots with fat burner (Aug '07)
|Jan 18
|Candra
|23
|Morgan Nick- phone calls (Jul '16)
|Jan 12
|FindingSeekingKno...
|23
Find what you want!
Search Fort Smith Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC