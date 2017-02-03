Fort Smith Police Investigate Reporte...

Fort Smith Police Investigate Reported Drive-By Shooting

Fort Smith police responded to North 16th And North B Streets shortly after 5:45 p.m. on Thursday to investigate a vehicle accident, according to a press release. The driver of the vehicle told police he had crashed his car into a fire hydrant while fleeing the scene of a drive-by shooting, the release states.

