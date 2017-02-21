Fort Smith OKs tobacco ban in parks
Smoke 'em if you got 'em, because in less than 30 days it will be illegal to smoke or use any tobacco, electronic cigarette or vapor products in Fort Smith's city parks. City directors approved on Tuesday an ordinance recommended by the Fort Smith Parks and Recreation Commission to ban smoking in the city's parks.
