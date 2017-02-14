Fort Smith Homebuilders group announces job training program with Fort Smith Public Schools
According to GFSAH Executive Director Stephanie Stipins, the program has been accredited by the U.S. Department of Labor and the Arkansas Department of Workforce Education and will be taught by an Arkansas Department of Education-accredited instructor. "The National Association of Homebuilders has a small group called HBI .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The City Wire.
Add your comments below
Fort Smith Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|BARNEYII
|33,767
|Is The Van Buren Police Department supported by... (Feb '12)
|Feb 10
|Pigs r crooks
|6
|local nude snapchatting (Nov '14)
|Feb 10
|Yankerhater
|2
|Assessor office
|Feb 10
|Resident of CC
|1
|Van Buren First Assembly pastor is a fake! (Jun '15)
|Feb 9
|Getouttahere
|3
|AMBER ALERT 3 year old kidknapped (Jul '16)
|Feb 9
|Getouttahere
|2
|The Growing Threat From The Fort Smith Police C... (Jan '14)
|Feb 9
|Getouttahere
|19
Find what you want!
Search Fort Smith Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC