Fort Smith City Leaders To Discuss Law Restricting Panhandling
City directors in Fort Smith will meet on Tuesday to discuss a law that would limit the time and place that panhandlers can operate inside the city. City directors will discuss the law during their regular meeting on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Fort Smith Public Schools Service Center.
