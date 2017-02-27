Fort Smith City Administrator filed formal dispute resolution against EPA on consent decree
The city of Fort Smith has filed a formal dispute resolution in response to the Environmental Protection Agency's denial of a request to spend money in-city rather than sending the funds to Washington, D.C., as part of the $480 million consent decree leveled against the city for violations of the federal Clean Water Act. City Administrator Carl Geffken told Talk Business & Politics the resolution was filed around Feb. 14, and confirmed on Thursday the city has yet to receive a response.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The City Wire.
Add your comments below
Fort Smith Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|Sick Of Leftist Scum
|33,910
|Prostitutes?
|Mon
|FishingGal
|1
|local nude snapchatting (Nov '14)
|Feb 25
|FishingGal
|3
|Man Has Arm Cut Off By Train But Demands Glass ... (Nov '07)
|Feb 24
|Phartozoa
|47
|Metal Detecting in Fort Smith
|Feb 23
|thunderdownunder28
|1
|Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15)
|Feb 22
|justthefacts
|29
|Van Buren First Assembly pastor is a fake! (Jun '15)
|Feb 21
|IamIamIam
|4
Find what you want!
Search Fort Smith Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC