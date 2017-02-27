Fort Smith City Administrator filed f...

Fort Smith City Administrator filed formal dispute resolution against EPA on consent decree

The city of Fort Smith has filed a formal dispute resolution in response to the Environmental Protection Agency's denial of a request to spend money in-city rather than sending the funds to Washington, D.C., as part of the $480 million consent decree leveled against the city for violations of the federal Clean Water Act. City Administrator Carl Geffken told Talk Business & Politics the resolution was filed around Feb. 14, and confirmed on Thursday the city has yet to receive a response.

