Fort Smith Board Of Directors Discuss Details Of Panhandling Ban
Fort Smith residents will begin seeing fewer panhandlers after the city's board of directors passed an ordinance that bans people from soliciting for money. The ordinance was passed during a board of director's meeting 6-1 on Tuesday night .
Fort Smith Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Has Arm Cut Off By Train But Demands Glass ... (Nov '07)
|4 hr
|Phartozoa
|47
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|7 hr
|chirp
|33,882
|Metal Detecting in Fort Smith
|21 hr
|thunderdownunder28
|1
|Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15)
|Feb 22
|justthefacts
|29
|Van Buren First Assembly pastor is a fake! (Jun '15)
|Feb 21
|IamIamIam
|4
|The Growing Threat From The Fort Smith Police C... (Jan '14)
|Feb 15
|Copsrqueer
|20
|Is The Van Buren Police Department supported by... (Feb '12)
|Feb 10
|Pigs r crooks
|6
