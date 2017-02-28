Convicted Sex Offender Accused Of Peeping Through Women's Windows
A convicted Level 4 sex offender is facing a misdemeanor charge after allegedly watching women through windows of their apartments. Mark Anthony Wimbush, 55, of Fort Smith was arrested Monday after witnesses reported seeing Wimbush peeping into windows of two apartments, according to Fort Smith police.
