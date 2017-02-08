Convicted Felon From Fort Smith Found Guilty In Federal Court
A convicted felon will spend nearly six years in prison after being sentenced in federal court, according to the U.S. District Court in Fort Smith. Michael Butler, 37, of Fort Smith was sentenced Tuesday to 63 months in federal prison, and three years of supervised release for one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a news release states.
