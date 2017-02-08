Convicted Felon From Fort Smith Found...

Convicted Felon From Fort Smith Found Guilty In Federal Court

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

A convicted felon will spend nearly six years in prison after being sentenced in federal court, according to the U.S. District Court in Fort Smith. Michael Butler, 37, of Fort Smith was sentenced Tuesday to 63 months in federal prison, and three years of supervised release for one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a news release states.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Smith Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 5 hr Michael 33,713
Is The Van Buren Police Department supported by... (Feb '12) 13 hr Pigs r crooks 6
local nude snapchatting (Nov '14) 14 hr Yankerhater 2
Assessor office 14 hr Resident of CC 1
Van Buren First Assembly pastor is a fake! (Jun '15) Thu Getouttahere 3
AMBER ALERT 3 year old kidknapped (Jul '16) Thu Getouttahere 2
News The Growing Threat From The Fort Smith Police C... (Jan '14) Thu Getouttahere 19
See all Fort Smith Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Smith Forum Now

Fort Smith Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Smith Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Fort Smith, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,060 • Total comments across all topics: 278,751,805

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC