City Of Van Buren Looking At Building Bike Trails
An outside organization, Metropolitan Planning Organization is helping the city by putting together a planned map of the bike trails. The M.P.O., in addition to the city of Van Buren has held a couple of meetings to get the public's input on where they would like to see the bike trails to be built.
