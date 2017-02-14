City Of Van Buren Looking At Building...

City Of Van Buren Looking At Building Bike Trails

Tuesday Feb 14

An outside organization, Metropolitan Planning Organization is helping the city by putting together a planned map of the bike trails. The M.P.O., in addition to the city of Van Buren has held a couple of meetings to get the public's input on where they would like to see the bike trails to be built.

Fort Smith, AR

