Board revises email-meeting settlement bid
The Fort Smith School Board amended Thursday a proposed settlement in an Arkansas Freedom of Information Act lawsuit by deleting sections that suggested the board violated the act. Also omitted in the proposed settlement is a paragraph in which Joey McCutchen, a Fort Smith attorney representing plaintiff June Bradshaw, would seek a Sebastian County circuit judge's order for attorney fees.
