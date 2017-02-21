Board revises email-meeting settlemen...

Board revises email-meeting settlement bid

The Fort Smith School Board amended Thursday a proposed settlement in an Arkansas Freedom of Information Act lawsuit by deleting sections that suggested the board violated the act. Also omitted in the proposed settlement is a paragraph in which Joey McCutchen, a Fort Smith attorney representing plaintiff June Bradshaw, would seek a Sebastian County circuit judge's order for attorney fees.

