Ballpark concerns detailed

State Sen. Jake Files told Fort Smith officials last month that he filled out and signed a tax record for a subcontractor and prepared two more subcontractors' price quotes to secure a $46,500 grant from the state General Improvement Fund, city records show. The grant money was intended to reinvigorate a behind-schedule effort by Files' nonprofit River Valley Sports Complex to build a $1.6 million, tournament-quality softball complex in the city's Chaffee Crossing area.

