Attorneys urge appeals court to resci...

Attorneys urge appeals court to rescind punishment in class action case

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Arkansas Times

Interested in the case of the class action plaintiffs' lawyers hammered with disciplined by federal Judge P.K. Holmes of Fort Smith for not informing him that they had a pre-cooked settlement of a long-standing insurance claims case in his court when they dropped the federal case and settled in state court? This is the case that features John Goodson , UA trustee, husband of Supreme Court Justice Courtney Goodson and big-time political player/bankroller. Mark Friedman reports here for Arkansas Business on the back and forth last week in arguments before the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on the attorneys' plea to have their admonishment - damaging professionally - reversed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Smith Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 8 hr Reality Check 33,816
News The Growing Threat From The Fort Smith Police C... (Jan '14) Feb 15 Copsrqueer 20
Is The Van Buren Police Department supported by... (Feb '12) Feb 10 Pigs r crooks 6
local nude snapchatting (Nov '14) Feb 10 Yankerhater 2
Assessor office Feb 10 Resident of CC 1
Van Buren First Assembly pastor is a fake! (Jun '15) Feb 9 Getouttahere 3
AMBER ALERT 3 year old kidknapped (Jul '16) Feb 9 Getouttahere 2
See all Fort Smith Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Smith Forum Now

Fort Smith Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Smith Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. NASA
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Fort Smith, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,892 • Total comments across all topics: 278,986,820

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC