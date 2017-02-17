Attorneys urge appeals court to rescind punishment in class action case

Interested in the case of the class action plaintiffs' lawyers hammered with disciplined by federal Judge P.K. Holmes of Fort Smith for not informing him that they had a pre-cooked settlement of a long-standing insurance claims case in his court when they dropped the federal case and settled in state court? This is the case that features John Goodson , UA trustee, husband of Supreme Court Justice Courtney Goodson and big-time political player/bankroller. Mark Friedman reports here for Arkansas Business on the back and forth last week in arguments before the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on the attorneys' plea to have their admonishment - damaging professionally - reversed.

