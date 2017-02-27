At hearing on teens' transfer, friend recounts Arkansas man's slaying
The friend of a man gunned down in his home last year testified during a hearing that began Monday on whether the three suspects in the case should be transferred to juvenile court. Bailey Smith, 21, testified in Sebastian County Circuit Court to seeing Kaleb Watson, 22, hands tied with a shoestring, lunge at a gunman as he turned away to steal a PlayStation 3 at Watson's north Fort Smith apartment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Fort Smith Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|LeftistScumMakesM...
|33,907
|Prostitutes?
|19 hr
|FishingGal
|1
|local nude snapchatting (Nov '14)
|Sat
|FishingGal
|3
|Man Has Arm Cut Off By Train But Demands Glass ... (Nov '07)
|Feb 24
|Phartozoa
|47
|Metal Detecting in Fort Smith
|Feb 23
|thunderdownunder28
|1
|Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15)
|Feb 22
|justthefacts
|29
|Van Buren First Assembly pastor is a fake! (Jun '15)
|Feb 21
|IamIamIam
|4
Find what you want!
Search Fort Smith Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC