At hearing on teens' transfer, friend...

At hearing on teens' transfer, friend recounts Arkansas man's slaying

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NWAonline

The friend of a man gunned down in his home last year testified during a hearing that began Monday on whether the three suspects in the case should be transferred to juvenile court. Bailey Smith, 21, testified in Sebastian County Circuit Court to seeing Kaleb Watson, 22, hands tied with a shoestring, lunge at a gunman as he turned away to steal a PlayStation 3 at Watson's north Fort Smith apartment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Smith Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 hr LeftistScumMakesM... 33,907
Prostitutes? 19 hr FishingGal 1
local nude snapchatting (Nov '14) Sat FishingGal 3
News Man Has Arm Cut Off By Train But Demands Glass ... (Nov '07) Feb 24 Phartozoa 47
Metal Detecting in Fort Smith Feb 23 thunderdownunder28 1
Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15) Feb 22 justthefacts 29
Van Buren First Assembly pastor is a fake! (Jun '15) Feb 21 IamIamIam 4
See all Fort Smith Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Smith Forum Now

Fort Smith Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Smith Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Fort Smith, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,633 • Total comments across all topics: 279,206,515

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC