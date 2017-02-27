At hearing on teens' transfer, friend recounts Arkansas man's slaying

The friend of a man gunned down in his home last year testified during a hearing that began Monday on whether the three suspects in the case should be transferred to juvenile court. Bailey Smith, 21, testified in Sebastian County Circuit Court to seeing Kaleb Watson, 22, hands tied with a shoestring, lunge at a gunman as he turned away to steal a PlayStation 3 at Watson's north Fort Smith apartment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.