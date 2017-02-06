Arkansas store clerk charged in lottery-fraud case
A convenience store clerk faces a lottery fraud charge over accusations that he told a customer that her lottery ticket was worthless, then cashed in the $500 winning ticket himself. Robert Daniel Shaw, 25, of Alma is scheduled to go before a Sebastian County Circuit Court judge Wednesday to answer the felony charge.
