Arkansas store clerk charged in lotte...

Arkansas store clerk charged in lottery-fraud case

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NWAonline

A convenience store clerk faces a lottery fraud charge over accusations that he told a customer that her lottery ticket was worthless, then cashed in the $500 winning ticket himself. Robert Daniel Shaw, 25, of Alma is scheduled to go before a Sebastian County Circuit Court judge Wednesday to answer the felony charge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Smith Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 2 min guest 33,660
News The Growing Threat From The Fort Smith Police C... (Jan '14) 13 hr Theo 18
Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15) Jan 31 Truthbetold 28
Anybody know Jan 29 Sketchyfolks 1
Morgan Nick Abduction and Cover Up (Aug '16) Jan 23 Truth 21
B-12 shots with fat burner (Aug '07) Jan 18 Candra 23
Morgan Nick- phone calls (Jul '16) Jan 12 FindingSeekingKno... 23
See all Fort Smith Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Smith Forum Now

Fort Smith Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Smith Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Fort Smith, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,495 • Total comments across all topics: 278,632,204

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC