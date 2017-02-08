ArcBest Remains Profitable, But Earnings Dip From 2015 Level
ArcBest Corp. remained profitable for both the fourth quarter and all of 2016 but at lower levels than the year before, the Fort Smith, Arkansas, carrier said Feb. 8. While revenue rose year-over-year for the quarter and the 12 months, so did expenses at a higher rate, thereby driving down profits. For the quarter, the company posted net income of $1.58 million, or 6 cents a share, on revenue of $688.2 million.
