Woman Allegedly Steals Truck, Shows Up At Sebastian County...
A woman is in jail after she reportedly stole a car in Jonesboro, drove it to the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office and asked if it was reported stolen, according to an arrest report. Adriana Salas, 26, was arrested late Tuesday on suspicion of felony theft by receiving of more than $5,000, according to the Sheriff's Office.
