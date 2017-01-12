Winter storm could bring freezing rai...

Winter storm could bring freezing rain, ice to part of Arkansas, forecaster says

A winter storm sweeping across Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma may also bring freezing rain and slight ice accumulation to the northwest corner of Arkansas beginning early Friday. Temperatures in both Benton and Carroll counties will likely drop Thursday evening to right around freezing, and they will stay that way until 6 a.m. Friday, said National Weather Service meteorologist Pete Snyder.

