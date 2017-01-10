What's Causing The Horrible Smell In Fort Smith? 5NEWS Explains
The horrible smell lingering over Fort Smith and the surrounding areas is chicken byproducts used to fertilize local crop fields, according to employees at a local trucking company. Those employees said the source of the smell is off of Cross Lanes Road in Crawford County.
