Volunteers Needed For Christmas Honors Wreath Pickup
The Christmas Honors organization is in need of volunteers to help pick up and store the wreaths placed this year. The group plans to begin the process of gathering more than 16,000 wreaths on Wednesday at 9 a.m. Every year Christmas Honors places wreaths at the graves of veterans at the United States National Cemetery at Fort Smith.
