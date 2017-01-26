United States Marshals Museum Moves Closer to Construction
To coincide with the 230th anniversary of the U.S. Marshals Service, the United States Marshals Museum's opening date is set for September 24, 2019. Designed by Cambridge Seven Associates along with Polk Stanley Wilcox Architects, the institution's foundation has also launched a $60 million fundraising campaign for construction.
