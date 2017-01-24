Three Arrests Made In Lavaca Vandalism Investigation
Two juveniles and one adult, Jonathen Kent, 18, of Fort Smith have been arrested on warrants, according to a Sebastian County Sheriff's Office release. The three are facing felony criminal mischief charges.
