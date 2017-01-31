Tax-cut measures sent to Hutchinson

The state House of Representatives and Senate voted Monday to send Gov. Asa Hutchinson bills that would implement his plan to trim tax rates for Arkansans with taxable income below $21,000. The legislation would cut income taxes for 657,000 Arkansans with less than $21,000 in income, including 120,000 people in the lowest tax bracket who no longer will pay those taxes, lawmakers said.

