Tax-cut measure advances
The Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee on Wednesday advanced legislation that would implement Gov. Asa Hutchinson's plan to cut individual income tax rates for Arkansans with taxable income below $21,000. With no debate, the committee recommended Senate approval of House Bill 1159 by House Republican leader Mat Pitsch of Fort Smith.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Fort Smith Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|Guest
|33,521
|Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15)
|6 hr
|Anont
|27
|Anybody know
|19 hr
|Sketchyfolks
|1
|Morgan Nick Abduction and Cover Up
|Jan 23
|Truth
|21
|The Growing Threat From The Fort Smith Police C... (Jan '14)
|Jan 18
|silence do good
|17
|B-12 shots with fat burner (Aug '07)
|Jan 18
|Candra
|23
|Morgan Nick- phone calls (Jul '16)
|Jan 12
|FindingSeekingKno...
|23
Find what you want!
Search Fort Smith Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC