Tax-cut measure advances

Tax-cut measure advances

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 26 Read more: NWAonline

The Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee on Wednesday advanced legislation that would implement Gov. Asa Hutchinson's plan to cut individual income tax rates for Arkansans with taxable income below $21,000. With no debate, the committee recommended Senate approval of House Bill 1159 by House Republican leader Mat Pitsch of Fort Smith.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Smith Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 hr Guest 33,521
Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15) 6 hr Anont 27
Anybody know 19 hr Sketchyfolks 1
Morgan Nick Abduction and Cover Up Jan 23 Truth 21
News The Growing Threat From The Fort Smith Police C... (Jan '14) Jan 18 silence do good 17
B-12 shots with fat burner (Aug '07) Jan 18 Candra 23
Morgan Nick- phone calls (Jul '16) Jan 12 FindingSeekingKno... 23
See all Fort Smith Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Smith Forum Now

Fort Smith Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Smith Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Fort Smith, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,362 • Total comments across all topics: 278,405,655

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC