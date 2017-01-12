Shoes of Glass
Q: My late aunt had a small collection of about a dozen glass shoes. Are they worth keeping? -- Beth, Waco, Texas A: Little glass shoes were made in hundreds of styles, shapes and colors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Genesee Valley Pennysaver.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Smith Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|Bunch Of Them
|33,229
|Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15)
|3 hr
|Annie Wanton
|21
|Morgan Nick- phone calls (Jul '16)
|Thu
|FindingSeekingKno...
|23
|moving to fort smith (Jan '12)
|Jan 11
|mike
|190
|Rental house
|Jan 8
|FishingGal
|1
|Two women arrested for Chenal parking lot robbe...
|Dec 23
|cheetos
|2
|Review: Sebastian County Prosecuting Attorney F... (Sep '13)
|Dec 23
|Call it as i see it
|10
Find what you want!
Search Fort Smith Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC