Senator working bill to collect tax on items bought online

LITTLE ROCK, AR - A Northwest Arkansas state senator said this week he plans to file a bill, seeking to force the collection of taxes on goods bought over the Internet. According to a report from Little Rock television station KARK, Sen. Jake Files, R-Fort Smith, said the state is missing out on significant revenue.

