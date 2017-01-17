Senator working bill to collect tax on items bought online
LITTLE ROCK, AR - A Northwest Arkansas state senator said this week he plans to file a bill, seeking to force the collection of taxes on goods bought over the Internet. According to a report from Little Rock television station KARK, Sen. Jake Files, R-Fort Smith, said the state is missing out on significant revenue.
