Safety Device Aims To Stop Crime On College Campuses
Carrying self-defense devices is a necessity for many people who find themselves in unavoidable, risky situations, including those who work overnight shifts or have to stay late studying on college campuses. A new safety device, called the world's smallest SOS alarm, was designed to help keep people safe, especially on college campuses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Smith Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|23 min
|See you in St Looey
|33,585
|Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15)
|Tue
|Truthbetold
|28
|Anybody know
|Jan 29
|Sketchyfolks
|1
|Morgan Nick Abduction and Cover Up (Aug '16)
|Jan 23
|Truth
|21
|The Growing Threat From The Fort Smith Police C... (Jan '14)
|Jan 18
|silence do good
|17
|B-12 shots with fat burner (Aug '07)
|Jan 18
|Candra
|23
|Morgan Nick- phone calls (Jul '16)
|Jan 12
|FindingSeekingKno...
|23
Find what you want!
Search Fort Smith Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC