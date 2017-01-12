Police: Arkansas man, 71, robbed of c...

Police: Arkansas man, 71, robbed of casino winnings after being followed to restaurant

Read more: NWAonline

A 71-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint of cash winnings by someone who had followed him from an Oklahoma casino to a Fort Smith restaurant, police say. The victim, a Mansfield man, told responding officers around 3:48 p.m. Wednesday that he was followed by someone that afternoon from a casino in Pocola, Okla., to Texas Roadhouse at 3111 S. 74th St. While sitting in his vehicle outside the restaurant, a handgun-wielding robber approached the man's window and demanded money, according to a news release.

