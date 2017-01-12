Police: Arkansas man, 71, robbed of casino winnings after being followed to restaurant
A 71-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint of cash winnings by someone who had followed him from an Oklahoma casino to a Fort Smith restaurant, police say. The victim, a Mansfield man, told responding officers around 3:48 p.m. Wednesday that he was followed by someone that afternoon from a casino in Pocola, Okla., to Texas Roadhouse at 3111 S. 74th St. While sitting in his vehicle outside the restaurant, a handgun-wielding robber approached the man's window and demanded money, according to a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Fort Smith Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|42 min
|BARNEYII
|33,217
|Morgan Nick- phone calls (Jul '16)
|12 hr
|FindingSeekingKno...
|23
|Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15)
|12 hr
|FindingSeekingKno...
|20
|moving to fort smith (Jan '12)
|Wed
|mike
|190
|Rental house
|Jan 8
|FishingGal
|1
|Two women arrested for Chenal parking lot robbe...
|Dec 23
|cheetos
|2
|Review: Sebastian County Prosecuting Attorney F... (Sep '13)
|Dec 23
|Call it as i see it
|10
Find what you want!
Search Fort Smith Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC