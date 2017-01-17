Police: 2 Arkansas teens arrested in ...

Police: 2 Arkansas teens arrested in drive-by shooting

Tuesday Read more: NWAonline

Two Arkansas teens were arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting in Fort Smith on Monday night, authorities said. Fort Smith police arrived at a home in the 3100 block of North P Street around 11 p.m. after getting a call shots had been fired, according to a news release.

