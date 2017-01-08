People In Need Flock To Fort Smith Sa...

People In Need Flock To Fort Smith Salvation Army For Shelter

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

The Salvation Army in Fort Smith always has its doors open to those in need, but the shelter has seen three times the amount of people this week due to winter weather. "When the weather gets this bad and this cold consistently, you can't get warm," Salvation Army Commanding Officer Major Johnny Poff said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Smith Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 13 min Now_What- 33,175
Rental house Jan 8 FishingGal 1
Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15) Jan 5 alley 19
Morgan Nick- phone calls Jan 2 Questions 22
News Two women arrested for Chenal parking lot robbe... Dec 23 cheetos 2
Review: Sebastian County Prosecuting Attorney F... (Sep '13) Dec 23 Call it as i see it 10
Bullying on the school bus Dec '16 Anonymous 4
See all Fort Smith Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Smith Forum Now

Fort Smith Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Smith Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
 

Fort Smith, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,536 • Total comments across all topics: 277,802,466

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC