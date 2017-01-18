Parents Find Mold Inside Popular Teething Toy
Reports of mold found inside of "Sophie The Giraffe" teething toys are circulating on social media- causing many parents to worry. The toy is made by French company Vulli, and comes with a warning that the giraffe can be damaged if fully submerged in water.
