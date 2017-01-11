One Severely Injured During Head-On Collision In Fort Smith
The collision happened about 4 p.m. Wednesday along South U.S. 271 near Cv's Family Food Store. A red Ford Mustang and a white Volkswagen passenger car collided head-on.
