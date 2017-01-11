On taxes, governor calls for wider look
Lawmakers applaud Gov. Asa Hutchinson as he enters the House chamber Tuesday for his address to a joint session of the Legislature. With state lawmakers split about how deeply to cut taxes, Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday called on them to support the creation of a blue-ribbon legislative task force to recommend a comprehensive plan to reduce Arkansas' individual income tax rates.
