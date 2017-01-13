Melissa Witt's Body Found 22 Years Ago; Investigation Still Open
On Dec. 1, 1994, then 19-year-old Melissa Witt was abducted from the Bowling World parking lot in Fort Smith, according to investigators. Detectives said the well-liked teen planned to surprise her mother who was in a bowling league.
