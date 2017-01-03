Local notes

Local notes

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: NWAonline

The Katog Rit'hrod Buddhist Retreat Center in Parthenon presents Khentrul Lodro Thaye Rinpoche, a Tibetan monk, speaking from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks, 4703 N. Crossover Road in Fayetteville. The monk will speak on "finding joy in troubled times."

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Smith Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 6 min BARNEYII 33,105
Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15) Thu alley 19
Morgan Nick- phone calls Jan 2 Questions 22
News Two women arrested for Chenal parking lot robbe... Dec 23 cheetos 2
Review: Sebastian County Prosecuting Attorney F... (Sep '13) Dec 23 Call it as i see it 10
Bullying on the school bus Dec 8 Anonymous 4
Chris and Brandi Bowerman Dec '16 scammed by a local 1
See all Fort Smith Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Smith Forum Now

Fort Smith Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Smith Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Fort Smith, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,670 • Total comments across all topics: 277,687,308

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC