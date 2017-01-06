Local Man Searching For Stolen Gift Bought For Late Girlfriend Twenty Years Ago
A sign reads 'For Sale' in front of a Van Buren house on North 13th and Main Street, but for Fort Smith resident, Bill Engles, it's still home to countless memories with a woman he loved. A hand-made, nearly six-foot-tall replica bear once sat on the front porch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Smith Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|23 min
|BARNEYII
|33,142
|Rental house
|Sun
|FishingGal
|1
|Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15)
|Jan 5
|alley
|19
|Morgan Nick- phone calls
|Jan 2
|Questions
|22
|Two women arrested for Chenal parking lot robbe...
|Dec 23
|cheetos
|2
|Review: Sebastian County Prosecuting Attorney F... (Sep '13)
|Dec 23
|Call it as i see it
|10
|Bullying on the school bus
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|4
Find what you want!
Search Fort Smith Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC