Local Historian Commemorates Ratification of Treaty of Paris
"The Treaty of Paris was a treaty that officially ended the American Revolution for the United States and gave us all the land east of the Mississippi [River], north of Florida, and south of Canada," Fort Smith Museum of History exhibit designer, Caroline Speir said. "There were only seven representatives available during that winter, so [President] Jefferson was afraid that Britain would not okay that," Speir said.
