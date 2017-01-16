Local Choir Spreads Doctor King's Word Through Song
St. James Baptist Church in Fort Smith has had a choir for 123 years, and for 20 of those, Reverend Dee Smith has led it. The choir performed during a breakfast at the University of Arkansas Fort Smith campus the morning of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Smith Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|45 min
|Now_What-
|33,323
|Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15)
|Jan 13
|Annie Wanton
|21
|Morgan Nick- phone calls (Jul '16)
|Jan 12
|FindingSeekingKno...
|23
|moving to fort smith (Jan '12)
|Jan 11
|mike
|190
|Rental house
|Jan 8
|FishingGal
|1
|Two women arrested for Chenal parking lot robbe...
|Dec 23
|cheetos
|2
|Review: Sebastian County Prosecuting Attorney F... (Sep '13)
|Dec 23
|Call it as i see it
|10
Find what you want!
Search Fort Smith Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC