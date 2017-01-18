Local Attorney Breaks Down Questions Regarding Medical Marijuana In The Workplace
Attorney Jered Medlock , who has a practice in Fort Smith and Van Buren, said there are a lot of unknowns. "Currently, Arkansas has workplace drug-free regulations in place," he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Smith Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|10 hr
|BARNEYII
|33,408
|Morgan Nick Abduction and Cover Up
|Sat
|TheMoreYouKnow
|18
|The Growing Threat From The Fort Smith Police C... (Jan '14)
|Jan 18
|silence do good
|17
|B-12 shots with fat burner (Aug '07)
|Jan 18
|Candra
|23
|Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15)
|Jan 13
|Annie Wanton
|21
|Morgan Nick- phone calls (Jul '16)
|Jan 12
|FindingSeekingKno...
|23
|moving to fort smith (Jan '12)
|Jan 11
|mike
|190
Find what you want!
Search Fort Smith Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC