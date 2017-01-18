Local Attorney Breaks Down Questions ...

Local Attorney Breaks Down Questions Regarding Medical Marijuana In The Workplace

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 19 Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

Attorney Jered Medlock , who has a practice in Fort Smith and Van Buren, said there are a lot of unknowns. "Currently, Arkansas has workplace drug-free regulations in place," he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Smith Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 10 hr BARNEYII 33,408
Morgan Nick Abduction and Cover Up Sat TheMoreYouKnow 18
News The Growing Threat From The Fort Smith Police C... (Jan '14) Jan 18 silence do good 17
B-12 shots with fat burner (Aug '07) Jan 18 Candra 23
Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15) Jan 13 Annie Wanton 21
Morgan Nick- phone calls (Jul '16) Jan 12 FindingSeekingKno... 23
moving to fort smith (Jan '12) Jan 11 mike 190
See all Fort Smith Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Smith Forum Now

Fort Smith Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Smith Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Fort Smith, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,285 • Total comments across all topics: 278,171,009

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC