Investment Analysts' Downgrades for January, 11th (ACC, ARCB,...
According to Zacks, "American Campus Communities, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT with expertise in the acquisition, design, finance, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties. " was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Smith Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|5 min
|sue3
|33,193
|moving to fort smith (Jan '12)
|2 hr
|mike
|190
|Rental house
|Jan 8
|FishingGal
|1
|Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15)
|Jan 5
|alley
|19
|Morgan Nick- phone calls
|Jan 2
|Questions
|22
|Two women arrested for Chenal parking lot robbe...
|Dec 23
|cheetos
|2
|Review: Sebastian County Prosecuting Attorney F... (Sep '13)
|Dec 23
|Call it as i see it
|10
Find what you want!
Search Fort Smith Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC