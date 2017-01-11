Investment Analysts' Downgrades for J...

Investment Analysts' Downgrades for January, 11th (ACC, ARCB,...

According to Zacks, "American Campus Communities, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT with expertise in the acquisition, design, finance, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties. " was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating.

